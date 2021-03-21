Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Kirin alerts:

KNBWY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised Kirin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kirin from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Kirin stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. Kirin has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Kirin had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirin will post 91.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirin (KNBWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.