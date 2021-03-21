KickToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $654,211.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, KickToken has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $654,211.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00051446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00649437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00069208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024640 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About KickToken

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

