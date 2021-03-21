Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €47.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.60 ($53.65).

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €41.80 ($49.18) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11. Vossloh has a 52-week low of €23.60 ($27.76) and a 52-week high of €45.80 ($53.88).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

