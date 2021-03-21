Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,841 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFSW. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PFSweb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200,731 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFSW stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 million, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PFSweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PFSweb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

