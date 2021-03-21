Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,557 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in LivaNova by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.74. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.