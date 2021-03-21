Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 250,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Nesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nesco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,307,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,921,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 663,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Nesco during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE NSCO opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.25 million, a PE ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. Nesco Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Nesco Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

