Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $64,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

GMED stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.53 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

