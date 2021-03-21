Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,230 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after buying an additional 870,896 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $48,153,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,084,000 after buying an additional 110,497 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 79,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $135.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $144.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

