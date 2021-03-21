Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VIA optronics were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAO. H2O AM LLP purchased a new stake in VIA optronics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,280,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VIA optronics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,094,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VIA optronics in the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in VIA optronics in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VIA optronics during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

Shares of VIAO opened at $13.12 on Friday. VIA optronics AG has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.47).

VIA optronics Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, VIA optronics GmbH, provides display solutions and systems worldwide. It offers interactive display solutions and systems that combine system design, interactive displays, software, and other hardware components; and optical bonding solutions for various displays and touch panels.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO).

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.