Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 135,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LPTH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

LPTH stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.95 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH).

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.