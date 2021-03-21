KeeperDAO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.63 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One KeeperDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $371.13 or 0.00640340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market capitalization of $13.52 million and $2.63 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.41 or 0.00459670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00064423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00139566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00058066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.55 or 0.00703188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00073465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.