KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $69.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.70 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Get KE alerts:

NYSE BEKE opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. KE has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of KE by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,631,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,038,000 after buying an additional 2,901,701 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter valued at about $672,149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,237,000 after buying an additional 592,683 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 1,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,512,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after buying an additional 3,245,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,388,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.