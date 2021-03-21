Katherine Stueland Sells 12,443 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) insider Katherine Stueland sold 12,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $533,804.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of Invitae stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $217,592.18.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

