JustBet Price Up 144.8% Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, JustBet has traded up 144.8% against the dollar. JustBet has a market cap of $741,127.91 and approximately $658,792.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.00461038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00144496 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00057637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00690086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00074312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000478 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 998,991,356 tokens. The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.