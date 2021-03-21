JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CBGPY opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

