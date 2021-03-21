Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,877,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,072,000 after buying an additional 267,138 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,769,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,067,000 after buying an additional 543,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,891,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457,104. The stock has a market cap of $421.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.05. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

