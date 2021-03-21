John L. Brottem Sells 3,500 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $166,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $866,986.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OM opened at $49.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.34. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the third quarter worth $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

