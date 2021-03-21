John Bennetts Sells 25,000 Shares of McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) Stock

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) insider John Bennetts sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.21 ($8.01), for a total value of A$280,225.00 ($200,160.71).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.302 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. McMillan Shakespeare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -688.17%.

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, novated leasing, disability plan management, asset management, and related financial products and services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

