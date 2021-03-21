John Abernethy Purchases 68,964 Shares of Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) insider John Abernethy purchased 68,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$59,998.68 ($42,856.20).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, John Abernethy purchased 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,880.00 ($6,342.86).

On Tuesday, March 2nd, John Abernethy purchased 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,830.00 ($6,307.14).

On Friday, February 19th, John Abernethy purchased 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$43,850.00 ($31,321.43).

On Wednesday, February 17th, John Abernethy acquired 70,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$61,180.00 ($43,700.00).

On Tuesday, December 29th, John Abernethy acquired 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,830.00 ($6,307.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -312.50%.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

