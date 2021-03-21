JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.
Several research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 959,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,071,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.
About JELD-WEN
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
