JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. 959,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,071,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

