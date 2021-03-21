Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.10% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

FREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of FREE stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Equities analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

