Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Akero Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Akero Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akero Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($8.14) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AKRO. Guggenheim began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $31.73 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27).

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $89,328.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after acquiring an additional 323,776 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,602,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 154,974 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

