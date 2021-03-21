James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE JHX opened at $28.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $738.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 581,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 2,537.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

