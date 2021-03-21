J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

JSAIY has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of JSAIY stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $13.68. 12,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,931. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

