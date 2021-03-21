Italo (XTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43,535.12

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, Italo has traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $43,535.12 and approximately $552.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.21 or 0.00462062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00064919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00144470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00057894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.85 or 0.00699366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00074143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 25,152,032 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

