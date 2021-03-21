Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 199 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Gartner by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Gartner by 340.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IT traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $182.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,385. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

