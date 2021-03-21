Isthmus Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Shares of FLS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,350,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,130. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $42.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.