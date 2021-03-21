Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $172.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.48. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $74.54 and a 52-week high of $174.18.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

