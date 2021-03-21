Isthmus Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ichor worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,348 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Ichor by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 105,463 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Ichor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ichor by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,840. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,044. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

