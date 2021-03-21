Isthmus Partners LLC Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.44.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $233.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.99 and a 200-day moving average of $228.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

