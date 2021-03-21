Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.9% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,525,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 12,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,287.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,234.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2,015.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

