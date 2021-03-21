iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $636,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

IYF opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.42. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

