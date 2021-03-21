iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,280 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $22,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

ACWI opened at $94.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $96.93.

