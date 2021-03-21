Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,305 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 54,972 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.33. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $54.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,833.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Over the last three months, insiders sold 378,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,835. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

