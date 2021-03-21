Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Investors Title has raised its dividend by 30.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Investors Title stock opened at $168.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $194.26.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

