Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Investar has increased its dividend by 247.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. Investar has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Investar will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

