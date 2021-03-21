Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XMMO. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,371,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $82.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $89.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.