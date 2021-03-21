Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Position Increased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 557,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,712 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $16,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

PCY stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

