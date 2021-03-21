Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Receives $426.05 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $426.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,423,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,034. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.14 and a 200-day moving average of $359.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

