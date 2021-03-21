International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $137.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.41. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

