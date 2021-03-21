International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 231.75 ($3.03).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 206.70 ($2.70) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £10.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 150.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

