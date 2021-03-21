Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce sales of $17.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.60 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $74.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.14 billion to $80.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.84 billion to $81.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. 54,951,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,816,453. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

