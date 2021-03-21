Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,819 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,313 shares of company stock worth $1,174,444. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average is $110.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

