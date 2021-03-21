Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Apache by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 541,074 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 212,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.