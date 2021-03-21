Inspire Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 205.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $905,112.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,474 in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -565.71 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

