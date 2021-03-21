Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $27,000 in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 188,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $809.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

