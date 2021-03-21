Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,532 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,532 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

