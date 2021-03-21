Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $45.07.

