Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $245,352.96 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $541,151.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,486 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $63,925.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in Zuora in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

