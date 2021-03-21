Insider Selling: Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,093,000.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $1,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $381.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

